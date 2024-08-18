Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.12. 47,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,317. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.