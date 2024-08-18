Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $10.85 on Friday, reaching $674.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $654.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.