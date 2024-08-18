Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $7.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $821.49. 62,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,624. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $854.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $783.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

