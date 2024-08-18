Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $564.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.