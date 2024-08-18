Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $848.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

