MANEKI Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, MANEKI has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. MANEKI has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $9.87 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00347881 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,495,374.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

