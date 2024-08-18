Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MFD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 32,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,927. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

