LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $86,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 736,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 63,514 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,644.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LYB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.07. 3,472,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.