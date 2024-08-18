Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 216,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,625. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,023,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 763,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

