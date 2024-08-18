LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

LPLA stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.52. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

