LooksRare Price Hits $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $33.51 million and $2.28 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

