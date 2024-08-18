Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. 361,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.