Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.