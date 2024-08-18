Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAAC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% during the second quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
