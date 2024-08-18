Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Liquidity Services worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

LQDT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 97,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $693.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

