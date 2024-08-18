Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

LGND stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 97,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,350 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,655,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

