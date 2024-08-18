Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

