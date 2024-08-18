Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LBRT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

LBRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $1,863,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

