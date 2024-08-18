LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDTCW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 6,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,919. LeddarTech has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

