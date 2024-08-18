Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
