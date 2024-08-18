LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43.54 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $43.54 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,864,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,863,999 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,864,014.26636. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00454065 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,330,524.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

