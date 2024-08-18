KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Short Interest Update

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 24,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,691,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,220,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,571,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

