Korro Bio’s (KRRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.17) EPS.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Korro Bio stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $13,269,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $4,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

