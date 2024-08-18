KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

