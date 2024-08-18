Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Get Kirby alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,623 shares of company stock worth $2,110,929 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirby by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kirby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kirby by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kirby by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.