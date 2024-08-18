Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $142.46. 1,552,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

