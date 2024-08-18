Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 103.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 534,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,786. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

