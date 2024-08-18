Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $419.65 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,659.27 or 0.04471462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $419.65 million and $4.27 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 256,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

