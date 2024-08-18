Kaspa Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $49.31 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,464,409,440 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,464,409,440.02324. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16761388 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $72,119,709.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

