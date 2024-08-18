JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $49.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,381,000 after buying an additional 332,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,372,000 after buying an additional 154,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,889,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,730,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 917,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

