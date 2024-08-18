JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. 7,931,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.