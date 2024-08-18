JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $33.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

