Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,294. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

