Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Reaches $7.69

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120014 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

