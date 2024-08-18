Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

