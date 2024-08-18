Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $165.00 at UBS Group

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.40.

J opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

