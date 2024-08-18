iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Raised by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $919,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,764,068 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

