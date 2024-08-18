iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 147,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,213 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.