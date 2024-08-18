iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) is WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.16. 38,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

