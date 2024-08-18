iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

