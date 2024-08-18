iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,999 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

