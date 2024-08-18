iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

