iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.20 and its 200-day moving average is $527.01. The company has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

