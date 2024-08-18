iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,257. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

