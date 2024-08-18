Ira J. Platt Sells 664 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
