Ira J. Platt Sells 664 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37.

Get Carvana alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.