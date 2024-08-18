IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.63. 438,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

