Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 197,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 159,930 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

