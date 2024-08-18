Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.03. 38,383,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

