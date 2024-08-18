Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,383,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

