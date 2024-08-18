Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 261,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 81,830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,572. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

